Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life

1st Lt. Morgan White supervises her Marines during a squadron-wide gear inspection aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 6, 2017. White states that the training she has received in the Marine Corps helped develop her leadership and decision-making skills. “The Marine Corps teaches you to make hard decisions,” said White. “When life throws us questions that we don’t know the answer to, we’ve learned to quickly think on our feet.” White is the communications officer for Marine Wing Support Squadron 274, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)

