(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life [Image 2 of 3]

    Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    1st Lt. Morgan White supervises her Marines during a squadron-wide gear inspection aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 6, 2017. White states that the training she has received in the Marine Corps helped develop her leadership and decision-making skills. “The Marine Corps teaches you to make hard decisions,” said White. “When life throws us questions that we don’t know the answer to, we’ve learned to quickly think on our feet.” White is the communications officer for Marine Wing Support Squadron 274, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 14:44
    Photo ID: 3181602
    VIRIN: 170207-M-CM692-019
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Mackenzie Gibson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life
    Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life
    Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lending a helping hand: Marine’s uncommon valor saves stranger’s life

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    leadership
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    combat lifesaver
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Civilians
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Semper Fi
    United States Marines
    uncommon valor
    2MAW
    FlyBy Friday
    1st Lt. Morgan White

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT