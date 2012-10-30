(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Storm surge in downtown New York City [Image 1 of 3]

    Storm surge in downtown New York City

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Entrance to the Battery Park Underpass in downtown New York City in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Credit USACE.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storm surge in downtown New York City [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Storm surge in downtown New York City
    Storm surge in Brooklyn, NY
    Flooded New York City Subway

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    New York District

