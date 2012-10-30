Entrance to the Battery Park Underpass in downtown New York City in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Credit USACE.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2012
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 14:31
|Photo ID:
|3181577
|VIRIN:
|170221-D-CR197-004
|Resolution:
|1792x1344
|Size:
|345.02 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Storm surge in downtown New York City [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Study adapts to new coastal flooding reality
LEAVE A COMMENT