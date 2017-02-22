(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prepping for checkout

    02.22.2017

    Evotia Perez, Carolina Pines Inn guest services representative, places registration forms on a desk while preparing to check out guests at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 22, 2017. The 131-unit lodging facility includes visiting quarters, pet-friendly rooms, and family units with a kitchenette and dining area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:29
    Photo ID: 3181134
    VIRIN: 170222-F-KQ373-007
    Resolution: 5861x3912
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepping for checkout, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT