Evotia Perez, Carolina Pines Inn guest services representative, places registration forms on a desk while preparing to check out guests at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 22, 2017. The 131-unit lodging facility includes visiting quarters, pet-friendly rooms, and family units with a kitchenette and dining area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:29
|Photo ID:
|3181134
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-KQ373-007
|Resolution:
|5861x3912
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prepping for checkout, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
