    Team surveys ‘battle’ site

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Teams from across the Air Force discuss logistics during an integration meeting at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 15, 2017. The surveyors visited Shaw after it was chosen as one of eight potential candidates for a Battlefield Airman schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 09:55
    Photo ID: 3181053
    VIRIN: 170215-F-IW330-063
    Resolution: 5899x3936
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team surveys ‘battle’ site, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Team surveys ‘battle’ site

    TAGS

    #investment
    #site survey
    #Battlefield Airmen
    #TeamShaw

