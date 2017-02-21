(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO seeks new volunteers [Image 2 of 3]

    USO seeks new volunteers

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Josie Donithan and Kathy Spanarelli, USO Delaware volunteers, maintain all amenities that are available for service members and their families at the USO Delaware center Feb. 21, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The mission of the USO is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 08:16
    Photo ID: 3180870
    VIRIN: 170221-F-BF216-1005
    Resolution: 5394x3853
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO seeks new volunteers [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

