USO seeks new volunteers

Josie Donithan and Kathy Spanarelli, USO Delaware volunteers, maintain all amenities that are available for service members and their families at the USO Delaware center Feb. 21, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The mission of the USO is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

