    Working in ISO [Image 8 of 10]

    Working in ISO

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett 

    179th Airlift Wing

    179th Airlift Wing Maintenance members conduct an isochronal inspection of a C-130H Hercules Feb. 14, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 07:57
    Photo ID: 3180815
    VIRIN: 170209-Z-QD029-0003
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working in ISO [Image 1 of 10], by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

