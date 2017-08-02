120th AW OIR

Staff Sgt. Michael Beaver, 737th Expeditionary Air Squadron crew chief, watches over a C-130 Hercules as it gets fueled Feb. 8, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The mission of the 737th is to deliver personnel and cargo downrange in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

