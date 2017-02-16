Camp Humphreys New High-Tech Warrior Zone

Pvt. Jordan C. Daniel (left), and Pfc. Austin G. Warren, both information technology specialists with the 501st Signal Company, play a game of foosball during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Warrior Zone at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Feb. 16. This is the first Warrior Zone built in Korea. The Warrior Zone is a state of the art high-tech recreation facility centered on high-speed gaming options with a large variety of entertainment systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sinthia Rosario, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

