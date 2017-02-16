(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Humphreys New High-Tech Warrior Zone [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Humphreys New High-Tech Warrior Zone

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Sinthia Rosario 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Jordan C. Daniel (left), and Pfc. Austin G. Warren, both information technology specialists with the 501st Signal Company, play a game of foosball during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Warrior Zone at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Feb. 16. This is the first Warrior Zone built in Korea. The Warrior Zone is a state of the art high-tech recreation facility centered on high-speed gaming options with a large variety of entertainment systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sinthia Rosario, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 21:28
    Photo ID: 3179560
    VIRIN: 170216-A-ZT122-041
    Resolution: 4106x2690
    Size: 757.07 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US
    Hometown: LUMBERTON, NC, US
    Hometown: TEMPLE, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys New High-Tech Warrior Zone [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Sinthia Rosario, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

