    Portrait of airlifter

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Myers, 374th Medical Operations Squadron urgent care shift leader, on being the Airlifter of the Week. Myers delivers medical emergency care to 11,000 beneficiaries. He also provides Group C2 functions, coordinates after hours care, and responds to all 911/IEF and ground emergencies as the medical on scene commander. Additionally, Myers epitomized the Wing priority of taking care of airmen and their families by procuring $59,000 in orders for the UH-1 patient transport system, which reduces patient transport time by 70 percent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 19:31
    Photo ID: 3179539
    VIRIN: 170217-F-PM645-583
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of airlifter, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Huey
    C-12 Huron
    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    Hercules
    UH-1N
    459AS
    36AS
    374AW

