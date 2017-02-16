(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A KC-10

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. parks on the flight line after a mission across the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2017. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces. AMC Airmen flew more than 42,000 aerial refueling sorties, transferring 1.2 billion Lbs. of fuel to over 128,000 receivers in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 19:27
    Photo ID: 3179537
    VIRIN: 170216-F-PM645-599
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A KC-10, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Huey
    C-12 Huron
    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    Hercules
    UH-1N
    459AS
    36AS
    374AW

