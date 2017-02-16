A KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. parks on the flight line after a mission across the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2017. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces. AMC Airmen flew more than 42,000 aerial refueling sorties, transferring 1.2 billion Lbs. of fuel to over 128,000 receivers in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

