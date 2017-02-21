An AGE-old procedure

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarah Shaw, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, replaces the air filter on a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart. The cart is used to fill the tires of F-16CM Fighting Falcons, as well as add nitrogen to fuel lines for hydraulics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Tucker)

Date Taken: 02.21.2017
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US