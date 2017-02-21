(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    An AGE-old procedure

    An AGE-old procedure

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Tucker 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarah Shaw, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, replaces the air filter on a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart. The cart is used to fill the tires of F-16CM Fighting Falcons, as well as add nitrogen to fuel lines for hydraulics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Tucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 15:29
    Photo ID: 3178944
    VIRIN: 170221-F-DV125-024
    Resolution: 5373x3586
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An AGE-old procedure, by A1C Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    maintainer
    aerospace ground equipment
    AGE
    maintenance
    20th EMS
    F-16CM Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT