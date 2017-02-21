U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarah Shaw, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, replaces the air filter on a self-generating nitrogen servicing cart. The cart is used to fill the tires of F-16CM Fighting Falcons, as well as add nitrogen to fuel lines for hydraulics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 15:29
|Photo ID:
|3178944
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-DV125-024
|Resolution:
|5373x3586
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An AGE-old procedure, by A1C Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
