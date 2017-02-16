(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in "Muleskinner Avalanche" [Image 1 of 5]

    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in &quot;Muleskinner Avalanche&quot;

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Lt. James Philbrick assembles an M-249 during the “Armorer’s Nightmare” lane as part of the Muleskinner Avalanche event on Fort Drum’s Division Hill area on February 16. The teams were required to assemble, functions check and disassemble three weapons out of a box full of jumbled parts, rotating team members at timed intervals. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 12:54
    Photo ID: 3178517
    VIRIN: 170216-A-WJ486-586
    Resolution: 3100x2819
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in "Muleskinner Avalanche" [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in &quot;Muleskinner Avalanche&quot;
    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in &quot;Muleskinner Avalanche&quot;
    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in &quot;Muleskinner Avalanche&quot;
    10th Sustainmen Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in &quot;Muleskinner Avalanche&quot;
    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate History, Build Teamwork in &quot;Muleskinner Avalanche&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in "Muleskinner Avalanche"

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    Muleskinner

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT