Lt. James Philbrick assembles an M-249 during the “Armorer’s Nightmare” lane as part of the Muleskinner Avalanche event on Fort Drum’s Division Hill area on February 16. The teams were required to assemble, functions check and disassemble three weapons out of a box full of jumbled parts, rotating team members at timed intervals. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 12:54 Photo ID: 3178517 VIRIN: 170216-A-WJ486-586 Resolution: 3100x2819 Size: 6.76 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in "Muleskinner Avalanche" [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.