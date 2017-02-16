Lt. James Philbrick assembles an M-249 during the “Armorer’s Nightmare” lane as part of the Muleskinner Avalanche event on Fort Drum’s Division Hill area on February 16. The teams were required to assemble, functions check and disassemble three weapons out of a box full of jumbled parts, rotating team members at timed intervals. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 12:54
|Photo ID:
|3178517
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-WJ486-586
|Resolution:
|3100x2819
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in "Muleskinner Avalanche" [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
10th Sustainment Brigade Officers Celebrate Unit History, Build Teamwork in "Muleskinner Avalanche"
LEAVE A COMMENT