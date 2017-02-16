NORFOLK (Feb. 16, 2017) Master-At-Arms 1st Class John Eichner works on replacing a 2005 Ford F-150 bumper at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Skills Center on Naval Station Norfolk. The Auto Skills Center provides bays, tools, and auto repair advice for a reasonable price. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office/Released)170216-N-QN302-005

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:53 Photo ID: 3178514 VIRIN: 170216-N-OW828-005 Resolution: 2631x1879 Size: 1.05 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ladies Day at NAVSTA NORFOLK MWR Auto Skills Center [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.