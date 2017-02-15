(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Children's painting unveiled at Landstuhl

    Children’s painting unveiled at Landstuhl

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Maj. Chris Angeles 

    212th Combat Support Hospital

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – “Caring for the Wounded,” a painting made by the children of the 212th Combat Support Hospital after being unveiled by the 212th Combat Support Hospital Unit Ministry Team, February 15, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Chris N. Angeles, 212th Combat Support Hospital Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:06
    Photo ID: 3178204
    VIRIN: 170215-A-IZ918-720
    Resolution: 5956x3976
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children’s painting unveiled at Landstuhl [Image 1 of 8], by MAJ Chris Angeles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    212th Combat Support Hospital
    30th Medical Brigade
    212th CSH
    30 MED BDE
    212th CSH Unit Ministry Team

