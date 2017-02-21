(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Information Assurance Kazakhsan Non Resident Course Poster

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.21.2017

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The George C. Marshall European Center held a three day workshop on Information Assurance and Cyber Security in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 1-3, 2017. This poster was created in support of the workshop.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 07:08
    Kazakhstan
    cyber security
    information assurance

