The George C. Marshall European Center held a three day workshop on Information Assurance and Cyber Security in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 1-3, 2017. This poster was created in support of the workshop.

Date Taken: 02.21.2017 This work, Information Assurance Kazakhsan Non Resident Course Poster, by Stan Jones