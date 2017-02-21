The George C. Marshall European Center held a three day workshop on Information Assurance and Cyber Security in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 1-3, 2017. This poster was created in support of the workshop.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 07:08
|Photo ID:
|3177707
|VIRIN:
|170221-O-QJ442-875
|Resolution:
|4724x6614
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Information Assurance Kazakhsan Non Resident Course Poster, by Stan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
