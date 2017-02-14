Georgian soldiers of the 23rd Infantry Battalion prepare to be air lifted while conducting a react to contact scenario during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 14, 2017. The MRE is a U.S. Marine Corps lead exercise involving nearly 900 Soldiers from Georgia, Hungary and the U.S. The MRE is based on the current operational environment and incorporates lessons learned in order to prepare the 23rd Inf. Bn. (Georgian) for offensive and defensive operations, and a deployment in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Keion Jackson)

