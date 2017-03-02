(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DSC 2017 Best Warrior Competition Winners [Image 1 of 3]

    DSC 2017 Best Warrior Competition Winners

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Maj. R. Kavanaugh Breazeale 

    Deployment Support Command

    The 2107 Best Warrior completion winners SPC Christopher Childress (2nd from left) and SGT Brian Sonntag (3nd from right) show off their Best Warrior trophies with CSM Stevens (left) CSM Zimmerman (Center), CSM Soto (2nd from right and CSM Anrus-Sam. U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Kavanaugh Breazeale.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 15:57
    Photo ID: 3177122
    VIRIN: 170203-A-LY493-012
    Resolution: 3708x2308
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSC 2017 Best Warrior Competition Winners [Image 1 of 3], by MAJ R. Kavanaugh Breazeale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Childress, Sonntag rise to the top to win 2017 DSC Best Warrior

    Best Warrior
    DSC
    Army Reserve
    Deployment Support Command
