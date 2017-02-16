(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Gregory K. Anderson [Image 1 of 3]

    Col. Gregory K. Anderson

    PISA, ITALY, ITALY

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    An Italian soldier from Italian Army Folgore Brigade conducts pre-jump during the visit of Col. Gregory K. Anderson, Commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade at Italian Gamerra barracks, Pisa, Italy on Feb. 16, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:11
    Photo ID: 3176792
    VIRIN: 170216-A-II094-014
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: PISA, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Gregory K. Anderson [Image 1 of 3], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Col. Gregory K. Anderson
    Col. Gregory K. Anderson
    Col. Gregory K. Anderson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Camp Darby
    Livorno
    Pisa
    pre-jump
    Elena Baladelli
    Col. Gregory K. Anderson
    CAPAR
    Army Folgore Brigade
    LTC Fazio
    Col. D’Ortenzi
    Museum of Italian Paratroopers
    Gamerra barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT