U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis E. Barsallo, of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, demonstrates a choke technique during a combatives course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on January 28, 2017. The Combatives Level One course is designed not only to provide instruction in hand-to-hand combat techniques, but also produce platoon level trainers, who can teach the basic tasks and drills to their fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 08:27 Photo ID: 3176719 VIRIN: 170128-A-FU372-187 Resolution: 1320x880 Size: 402.22 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers at Camp Arifjan train in hand-to-hand combat [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Cesar Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.