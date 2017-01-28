U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis E. Barsallo, of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, demonstrates a choke technique during a combatives course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on January 28, 2017. The Combatives Level One course is designed not only to provide instruction in hand-to-hand combat techniques, but also produce platoon level trainers, who can teach the basic tasks and drills to their fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 08:27
|Photo ID:
|3176719
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-FU372-187
|Resolution:
|1320x880
|Size:
|402.22 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers at Camp Arifjan train in hand-to-hand combat [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Cesar Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldiers at Camp Arifjan train in hand-to-hand combat
LEAVE A COMMENT