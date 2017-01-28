(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers at Camp Arifjan train in hand-to-hand combat [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers at Camp Arifjan train in hand-to-hand combat

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Leon 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis E. Barsallo, of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, demonstrates a choke technique during a combatives course at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on January 28, 2017. The Combatives Level One course is designed not only to provide instruction in hand-to-hand combat techniques, but also produce platoon level trainers, who can teach the basic tasks and drills to their fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)

    Sustainment
    Satellite
    New York
    Combatives
    Training
    National Guard
    New York Army National Guard
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    Harlem Hell Fighters
    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Operation Spartan Shield

