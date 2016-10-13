(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marshall Center's Sherman Comic Book Story is No Laughing Matter

    Marshall Center's Sherman Comic Book Story is No Laughing Matter

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    10.13.2016

    Photo by Karlheinz Wedhorn 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    George C. Marshall European Center Visual Information Specialist M. Zachary Sherman looks through his recently published comic book "Sentient". Sherman says his passion for writing and drawing comics helps make him a better information specialist.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2016
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 03:34
    Photo ID: 3176516
    VIRIN: 161013-O-NM356-620
    Resolution: 602x435
    Size: 64.08 KB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center's Sherman Comic Book Story is No Laughing Matter, by Karlheinz Wedhorn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sherman
    comic

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT