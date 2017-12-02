10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB

The tenth anniversary of the relocation of STARBASE Swamp Fox to McEntire Joint National Guard Base was celebrated at the base to recognize those who have volunteered or participated in the STARBASE program, Feb. 12, 2017. Brig. Gen. Roy McCarty, SC National Guard Deputy Adjutant General, and Brig. Gen. Russell Rushe, South Carolina Assistant Adjutant General-Air, provided opening remarks with Mr. Ernie Gonzales, Director of Youth Programs and Senior Policy/Program Analyst for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, and Brig. Gen. (ret.) John “Coach” Motley, director of STARBASE Swamp Fox, speaking on the importance of this community-based education initiative. The celebration concluded with hands-on demonstrations from previous students from the STARBASE Swamp Fox program. STARBASE is a Department of defense sponsored program to promote science, technology, engineering, and math, for students in the fifth grade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago)

