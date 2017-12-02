(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB [Image 1 of 3]

    10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago 

    169th Fighter Wing

    The tenth anniversary of the relocation of STARBASE Swamp Fox to McEntire Joint National Guard Base was celebrated at the base to recognize those who have volunteered or participated in the STARBASE program, Feb. 12, 2017. Brig. Gen. Roy McCarty, SC National Guard Deputy Adjutant General, and Brig. Gen. Russell Rushe, South Carolina Assistant Adjutant General-Air, provided opening remarks with Mr. Ernie Gonzales, Director of Youth Programs and Senior Policy/Program Analyst for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, and Brig. Gen. (ret.) John “Coach” Motley, director of STARBASE Swamp Fox, speaking on the importance of this community-based education initiative. The celebration concluded with hands-on demonstrations from previous students from the STARBASE Swamp Fox program. STARBASE is a Department of defense sponsored program to promote science, technology, engineering, and math, for students in the fifth grade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 17:16
    Photo ID: 3176377
    VIRIN: 170212-Z-XH297-020
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 542.83 KB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Jorge Intriago, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB
    10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB
    10th Anniversary of STARBASE move to McEntire JNGB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STARBASE Swamp Fox celebrates ten years at McEntire

    TAGS

    Science
    Engineering
    Math
    STEM
    Technology
    McEntire
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    STARBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT