Lt. Martin Bunt plays with host nation patients at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site

170210-N-YL073-236 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 10, 2017) - Lt. Martin Bunt, a native of Pensacola, Fla., assigned to Defense Service Office Southeast plays with host nation patients at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in support of CP-17's visit to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

