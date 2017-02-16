(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army career benefits Glendale law enforcement hopeful [Image 1 of 2]

    Army career benefits Glendale law enforcement hopeful

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Alun Thomas 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Ashley Street, security officer with Security Services, a non-sworn position with the Glendale Police Department, and also a noncommissioned officer in the Army Reserve, poses with Antonio Johnson, marketing analyst for the Partnership for Youth Success program, at the Glendale Police Department, Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 16. (USAREC Photo by Alun Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:14
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Hometown: GLENDALE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army career benefits Glendale law enforcement hopeful [Image 1 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAREC
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion

