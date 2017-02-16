Army career benefits Glendale law enforcement hopeful

Ashley Street, security officer with Security Services, a non-sworn position with the Glendale Police Department, and also a noncommissioned officer in the Army Reserve, poses with Antonio Johnson, marketing analyst for the Partnership for Youth Success program, at the Glendale Police Department, Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 16. (USAREC Photo by Alun Thomas)

