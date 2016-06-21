(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Class message [Image 1 of 2]

    Class message

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    A Senior Airman checks his messages during Airman leadership school at the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center in Tennessee. Instructors tell incoming students to clear their schedules from potential interruptions as well as secure support and time from family and friends during their studies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 14:03
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class message [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Class message
    Airman leadership school

    Tips to tackle our EPME (Part 1) – attending Airman Leadership School

    TEC
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

