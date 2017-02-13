CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment

Senior Airman Cam Manson, Central Command Material Recovery Element air transportation specialist, inspects a magazine being shipped to the U.S. Feb. 14, 2017 at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. CMRE is comprised of 6 different Air Force specialty codes and fulfill a variety of roles throughout the Afghan theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF