    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors conduct a Drill Meet Rehearsal [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors conduct a Drill Meet Rehearsal

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170216-N-XT039-124 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 16, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brendan Seehaver, left, from Canby, Ore., and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Atchison, from Belton, Texas, rehearse rifle coordination on the pier in front of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a drill rehearsal for an upcoming change of command ceremony. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:09
    Photo ID: 3170011
    VIRIN: 170216-N-XT039-124
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 967.5 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors conduct a Drill Meet Rehearsal [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import

