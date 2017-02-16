USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors conduct a Drill Meet Rehearsal

170216-N-XT039-124 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 16, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brendan Seehaver, left, from Canby, Ore., and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Atchison, from Belton, Texas, rehearse rifle coordination on the pier in front of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a drill rehearsal for an upcoming change of command ceremony. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

