SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 14, 2017) Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Chase Slicer, a Sailor assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), poses for a portrait on the ship’s flight deck, Feb. 14. Slicer was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal for taking swift action and successfully resuscitating an unconscious child. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:40 Photo ID: 3169046 VIRIN: 170214-N-YM720-008 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.71 MB Location: GU Hometown: VACAVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Action by Frank Cable Sailor Saves Child’s Life, by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.