(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swift Action by Frank Cable Sailor Saves Child’s Life

    Swift Action by Frank Cable Sailor Saves Child’s Life

    GUAM

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen McNair 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 14, 2017) Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Chase Slicer, a Sailor assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), poses for a portrait on the ship’s flight deck, Feb. 14. Slicer was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal for taking swift action and successfully resuscitating an unconscious child. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 22:40
    Photo ID: 3169046
    VIRIN: 170214-N-YM720-008
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: VACAVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Action by Frank Cable Sailor Saves Child’s Life, by PO2 Allen McNair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Swift Action by Frank Cable Sailor Saves Child’s Life

    TAGS

    Guam
    AS 40
    rescue
    patriot
    hero
    MSC
    Photojournalist
    MS
    Military
    Military Sealift Command
    U.S.A.
    patriotic
    navy Sailor
    Navy Photographer
    USS Frank Cable
    MC2
    MC3
    Military Photography
    Military Photographer
    flag waving
    Military Photos
    Navy Photos
    Image of the Day
    heroic story

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT