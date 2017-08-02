(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul [Image 1 of 5]

    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul

    MAKHMOUR, IRAQ

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Capt. Timothy Irish 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ruben Nunez (left) listens as Iraqi security forces officers brief during a combined operations update at the Ninevah Operations Center, Makhmour, Iraq, Feb. 8, 2017. Nunez is a radio operator in the NOC from Riverside, Calif. The combined brief is an opportunity for members of the NOC to discuss the enemy situation, significant events, strikes and fire missions, and opportunities for mutual coordination of intelligence and fire support. Nunez is assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi Security Force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Irish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 10:02
    Photo ID: 3167192
    VIRIN: 170208-M-GC896-059
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: MAKHMOUR, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Timothy Irish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul
    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul
    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul
    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul
    Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Forces
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT