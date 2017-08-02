Ninevah Operations Center supports Iraqi forces in Mosul

U.S. Army Sgt. Ruben Nunez (left) listens as Iraqi security forces officers brief during a combined operations update at the Ninevah Operations Center, Makhmour, Iraq, Feb. 8, 2017. Nunez is a radio operator in the NOC from Riverside, Calif. The combined brief is an opportunity for members of the NOC to discuss the enemy situation, significant events, strikes and fire missions, and opportunities for mutual coordination of intelligence and fire support. Nunez is assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi Security Force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Irish)

