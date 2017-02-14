(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Deers cross an open field at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 14, 2017. The Red Deer population on the Grafenwoehr Training Area is one of the largest in Europe, and the training area is home to 138 distinct types of flora and almost 800 endangered species. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deers cross an open field [Image 1 of 6], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

