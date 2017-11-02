(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers and Airmen participate in best warrior competition in Okinawa [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers and Airmen participate in best warrior competition in Okinawa

    JAPAN

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Torii Station, Okinawa (Feb 12, 2017) –Sgt. Maj. Juan Rosario-Montalvo (left) and Sgt.Keila Hernandez run together to the finish line of the 12-mile ruck march during the US Army Japans best warrior competition. The top competitors of this competition will continue on to compete in a pacific-wide competition in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Mohr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 04:42
    Photo ID: 3166667
    VIRIN: 170212-N-IM663-060
    Resolution: 4891x3494
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers and Airmen participate in best warrior competition in Okinawa [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    USARJ Best Warrior
    Best Warrior Okinawa

