Soldiers and Airmen participate in best warrior competition in Okinawa

Torii Station, Okinawa (Feb 12, 2017) –Sgt. Maj. Juan Rosario-Montalvo (left) and Sgt.Keila Hernandez run together to the finish line of the 12-mile ruck march during the US Army Japans best warrior competition. The top competitors of this competition will continue on to compete in a pacific-wide competition in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Mohr)

