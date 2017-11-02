Torii Station, Okinawa (Feb 12, 2017) –Sgt. Maj. Juan Rosario-Montalvo (left) and Sgt.Keila Hernandez run together to the finish line of the 12-mile ruck march during the US Army Japans best warrior competition. The top competitors of this competition will continue on to compete in a pacific-wide competition in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 04:42
|Photo ID:
|3166667
|VIRIN:
|170212-N-IM663-060
|Resolution:
|4891x3494
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers and Airmen participate in best warrior competition in Okinawa [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
