Mustangs road to Gainey Cup

Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division take a written reconnaissance exam February 8, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. Troopers of 6-8 Cav. participated and hosted a selection to determine who would go on to compete for a spot in this year's biennial Gainey Cup competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Harris/Released)

