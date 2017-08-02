(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mustangs road to Gainey Cup [Image 1 of 10]

    Mustangs road to Gainey Cup

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Harris 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division take a written reconnaissance exam February 8, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. Troopers of 6-8 Cav. participated and hosted a selection to determine who would go on to compete for a spot in this year's biennial Gainey Cup competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Harris/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 16:35
    Photo ID: 3165289
    VIRIN: 170208-A-VJ769-007
    Resolution: 5414x3609
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustangs road to Gainey Cup [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Robert Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cavalry Scout
    Reconnaissance
    Scout
    Mustangs
    6-8 Cav
    Gainey Cup
    Best Scout Squad
    William J. Gainey

