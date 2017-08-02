(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vehicle Operations at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4]

    Vehicle Operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training operate an FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles) truck during operations at the installation on Feb. 8, 2017. FMTVs are a series of vehicles, based on a common chassis, that vary by payload and mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Vehicle Operations at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

