Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training operate an FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles) truck during operations at the installation on Feb. 8, 2017. FMTVs are a series of vehicles, based on a common chassis, that vary by payload and mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 14:25
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Vehicle Operations at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
