Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training operate an FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles) truck during operations at the installation on Feb. 8, 2017. FMTVs are a series of vehicles, based on a common chassis, that vary by payload and mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:25 Photo ID: 3165009 VIRIN: 170208-A-OK556-9073 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 5.34 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vehicle Operations at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.