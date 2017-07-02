Alison DeCaro, upper left, demonstrates cool down arm extensions Jan. 7, 2017 at Eglin Fieldhouse.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 10:40
|Photo ID:
|3164207
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-PQ849-004
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|OROVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staying Limber [Image 1 of 5], by Sara E Francis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Health programs help in weight loss success story
LEAVE A COMMENT