161013-G-XO367-141

Cadet Jennifer Haley and Cadet Samuel Park discuss the design process of their naval architecture capstone project at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Oct. 13, 2016. Applying their study of engineering principles, the cadets will present solutions for replacing the inland waterway fleet prior to their graduation. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Barger.

