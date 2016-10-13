(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    161013-G-XO367-141 [Image 2 of 3]

    161013-G-XO367-141

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Barger 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Cadet Jennifer Haley and Cadet Samuel Park discuss the design process of their naval architecture capstone project at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Oct. 13, 2016. Applying their study of engineering principles, the cadets will present solutions for replacing the inland waterway fleet prior to their graduation. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Barger.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2016
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 10:42
    Photo ID: 3164204
    VIRIN: 161013-G-XO367-141
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161013-G-XO367-141 [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nicole Barger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    161013-G-XO367-114
    161013-G-XO367-141
    161013-G-XO367-137

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Academy
    Officers
    Classroom
    Connecticut
    Engineering
    Cadets
    New London
    Corps of Cadets
    U.S. Coast Guard Academy
    Barger
    Rear Adm. James Rendon
    Petty Officer Nicole Barger
    NavArt

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT