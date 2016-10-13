Cadet Jennifer Haley and Cadet Samuel Park discuss the design process of their naval architecture capstone project at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Oct. 13, 2016. Applying their study of engineering principles, the cadets will present solutions for replacing the inland waterway fleet prior to their graduation. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Barger.
Date Taken:
|10.13.2016
Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 10:42
Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
This work, 161013-G-XO367-141 [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Nicole Barger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
