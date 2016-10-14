(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda [Image 2 of 3]

    Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda

    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays 

    79th Sustainment Support Command

    Maj. Frank Musisi, center, celebrates his promotion from captain to major with family and friends Oct. 14, 2016, at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays, 79th Sustainment Support Command).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2016
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 20:03
    Photo ID: 3162015
    VIRIN: 161014-A-RJ211-001
    Resolution: 4101x2312
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Alexandra Hays, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda
    Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda
    Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ugandan-Born Reserve Soldier Impacts Army, Saves Lives in Uganda

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Uganda
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    HIV
    AIDS
    Army Reserve
    79th Sustainment Support Command
    Ssese Islands

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT