    USS Henry M. Jackson Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Henry M. Jackson Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michael Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    PUGET SOUND, Wash. (February 13, 2017) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) transits the Hood Canal as it returns to home to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a strategic deterrent patrol. Jackson is one of eight ballistic missile submarines stationed at the base providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 18:53
    Photo ID: 3162003
    VIRIN: 170213-N-TC277-025
    Resolution: 6709x4792
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Henry M. Jackson Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor [Image 1 of 3], by LCDR Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    home
    ballistic-missile
    submarine
    Ohio-class
    naval base kitsap-bangor
    hood canal
    Henry M. Jackson

