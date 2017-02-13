USS Henry M. Jackson Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

PUGET SOUND, Wash. (February 13, 2017) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) transits the Hood Canal as it returns to home to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a strategic deterrent patrol. Jackson is one of eight ballistic missile submarines stationed at the base providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

