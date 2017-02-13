(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Evacuees on Beale

    Evacuees on Beale

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A family gets settled into an emergency shelter following the Oroville spillway evacuation notice at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 13, 2017. Beale is providing evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 17:37
    Photo ID: 3161893
    VIRIN: 170213-F-ZH169-119
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuees on Beale [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Evacuees on Beale
    Evacuees on Beale

    TAGS

    Evacuees
    United States Air Force
    Oroville Spillway
    Oroville Dam

    • LEAVE A COMMENT