A family gets settled into an emergency shelter following the Oroville spillway evacuation notice at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 13, 2017. Beale is providing evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 17:37
|Photo ID:
|3161893
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-ZH169-119
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Evacuees on Beale [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
