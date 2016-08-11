Letterkenny Munitions Center employee, John Reed, joins an LCRRPR assembly.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 15:38
|Photo ID:
|3161519
|VIRIN:
|161108-D-NX088-879
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|90.99 KB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Letterkenny Munitions Center employee, John Reed, joins an LCRRPR assembly. [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Letterkenny Munitions Center supports U.S. Army training rocket requirements
LEAVE A COMMENT