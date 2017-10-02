(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cooking in Small Spaces [Image 1 of 10]

    Cooking in Small Spaces

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, prepare hot meals for their drill weekend at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS), Jericho, Vt., on Feb. 9, 2017. Echo Company prepared 440 meals out of a Mobile Kitchen Trailer for the battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 15:27
    Photo ID: 3159257
    VIRIN: 170210-Z-HS490-171
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooking in Small Spaces [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cooking in Small Spaces
    Cold Weather Chow
    Walking the distance
    Crib Creation
    Hoisting the log
    Freeing the crib log
    Cold Weather Antenna Assembly
    Securing the DRASH
    Raising the Roof
    Cold Weather training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    VTARNG
    Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.
    572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT