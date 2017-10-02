Cooking in Small Spaces

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Echo Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, prepare hot meals for their drill weekend at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS), Jericho, Vt., on Feb. 9, 2017. Echo Company prepared 440 meals out of a Mobile Kitchen Trailer for the battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll)
