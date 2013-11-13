(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintaining the sound of freedom

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2013

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heath Tucker, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron, prepares to do a pressure check on a component of a General Electric F101-102 turbofan jet engine from a B-1B Lancer, Nov. 13, 2013, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The U.S. Air Force accepted the first B-1B with the F101-102 engine in 1985 and the last of 469 F101-102 engines was produced in December 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the sound of freedom, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Bone
    Lancer
    AFGSC

