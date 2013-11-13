U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heath Tucker, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron, prepares to do a pressure check on a component of a General Electric F101-102 turbofan jet engine from a B-1B Lancer, Nov. 13, 2013, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The U.S. Air Force accepted the first B-1B with the F101-102 engine in 1985 and the last of 469 F101-102 engines was produced in December 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2013
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 20:53
|Photo ID:
|3157207
|VIRIN:
|131113-F-LP948-018
|Resolution:
|2832x4256
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintaining the sound of freedom, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
