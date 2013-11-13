U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heath Tucker, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron, prepares to do a pressure check on a component of a General Electric F101-102 turbofan jet engine from a B-1B Lancer, Nov. 13, 2013, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The U.S. Air Force accepted the first B-1B with the F101-102 engine in 1985 and the last of 469 F101-102 engines was produced in December 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2013 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 20:53 Photo ID: 3157207 VIRIN: 131113-F-LP948-018 Resolution: 2832x4256 Size: 3.98 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining the sound of freedom, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.