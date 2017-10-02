146th Airlift Wing Unit Effiency Inspection Briefing

Brig. Gen. James Jacobson, of the Office of Inspector General of the Air Force, addresses servicemembers during the inbriefing on February 10th, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Daniel Crosier.)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017
Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US