    146th Airlift Wing Unit Effiency Inspection Briefing [Image 3 of 4]

    146th Airlift Wing Unit Effiency Inspection Briefing

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Crosier 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Brig. Gen. James Jacobson, of the Office of Inspector General of the Air Force, addresses servicemembers during the inbriefing on February 10th, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Daniel Crosier.)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 17:30
    Photo ID: 3157084
    VIRIN: 170210-Z-YQ348-011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing Unit Effiency Inspection Briefing [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Inspector General
    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Cal Guard
    Inspector General of the Air Force
    146AW
    Brig. Gen. James Jacobson

