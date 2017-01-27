Spent, but never redeemed: Airman shares his path to purpose

Master Sgt. Orlando Salas Jr.(right), 421st Combat Training Squadron instructor, discusses security and event management details with a group of church volunteers near Pemberton, New Jersey, Jan. 27. Salas began attending church and found a passion developing his faith and sharing the opportunity with others. Salas is the acting Ministry Development leader at the Bridge Worship Center, where he and members of his family now volunteer. Salas has hopes of continuing to develop as a person of faith and one day become a pastor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Matthew Chism)

