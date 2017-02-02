(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Police Oleoresin Capsicum Certification Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Military Police Oleoresin Capsicum Certification Training

    BY, GERMANY

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Wearing the RedMan Instructor Training Suit, Sgt. Lee Miller of the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Directorate of Emergency Services serves as an instructor during military police oleoresin capsicum (commonly known as pepper spray) certification training Feb. 2, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. The RedMan Instructor Training Suit offers the best protection with the greatest mobility. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 05:59
    Photo ID: 3155478
    VIRIN: 170202-A-IY962-003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Oleoresin Capsicum Certification Training [Image 1 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    U.S. Army
    Convoy Training
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    RedMan Suit
    Training Support Activity Europe
    USAG Ansbach
    OAR
    Charles Rosemond

