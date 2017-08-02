(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GEO MRE [Image 1 of 5]

    GEO MRE

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Pvt. Keion Jackson 

    VIPER COMBAT CAMERA USAREUR

    A Georgian soldier of the 23rd Infantry Battalion provides first aid while conducting a react to contact scenario during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 8, 2017. The MRE is a U.S. Marine Corps lead exercise involving nearly 900 Soldiers from Georgia, Hungary and the U.S. The MRE is based on the current operational environment and incorporates lessons learned in order to prepare the 23rd Inf. Bn. (Georgian) for offensive, defensive, and deployment in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Keion Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 04:21
    Photo ID: 3155429
    VIRIN: 110208-A-QI759-005
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEO MRE [Image 1 of 5], by PV2 Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    GEO MRE
    GEO MRE
    GEO MRE
    GEO MRE
    GEO MRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Georgia
    U.S. Army Europe
    JMRC
    GEO MRE
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT