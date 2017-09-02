(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FST-J Academics

    FST-J Academics

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Villegas 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170209-N-YG104-001 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2017) Staff members from Commander, Task Force 76 discuss amphibious operations with representatives from 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, CTF 72, CTF 70, CTF 74, and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Staff members and counterparts worked together to increase integration and leverage each staff’s functional capabilities during a planning and academic of session in advance of Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 02:49
    Photo ID: 3155398
    VIRIN: 170209-N-YG104-001
    Resolution: 5877x3918
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FST-J Academics, by PO3 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CTF 76 Staff Integrate with CTFs, Marines during FST-J preps

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    USN
    CTF 76
    Marines
    CTF 70
    3d MEB
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    CATF
    FST-J
    CLF
    OPT
    TTGP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT