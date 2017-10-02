CTF 76 Staff Integrate with CTFs, Marines during FST-J preps

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Public Affairs



OKINAWA, Japan – The staff of Commander, Task Force 76/Expeditionary Strike Group 7 participated in a one-week planning exercise and warfare academics Feb. 6-10 in preparation for Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint Exercise (FST-J) to be held later this spring.

The expeditionary strike group staff participates in FST-J annually to ensure readiness to command over forces in a wide spectrum of mission sets.



Facilitated by Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP), the planning exercise included representatives from 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, CTF 72, CTF 70, CTF 74, and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Staff members and counterparts worked together in an effort to increase integration in achieving a common mission objective and leveraging each staff’s functional capabilities.



"This training is more insight into what we do as CTF. This helps our staff and planners become better-rounded in their support roles and it gives them an opportunity to gain further professional development," said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Griffin, CTF 76 operational support officer and lead planner for FST-J. "It’s critical that we execute this certification as an integrated team, in order for us to further the 7th Fleet mission.”



The academic portion of the week-long preps focused on mission analysis, combined operations, and a variety of warfare areas. Discussions focused on warfare tactics and the intricacies of supported-supporting relationships of the joint force.



“This builds on our blue-green partnerships while developing the planning process and a working plan for high-end fighting as we are leading up to the fleet synthetic training,” said Cmdr. Christopher Nodine, TTGP Amphibious Warfare Syndicate chairman. ”Many of the plans we conduct are for theater security cooperation (TSC) events and bilateral cooperation, so now is our chance to discuss in a U.S.-only environment, allowing us to speak more in depth on tactics and strategies in order to build a better product for our commanders.”



Synthetic training academics and exercises give warfare commanders and their staffs the opportunity to refine their command and control (C2) roles and responsibilities as a combined force in a secure environment without real world threats and vulnerabilities.



Commander, Task Force 76/Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is the Navy's only forward-deployed amphibious force is headquartered at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa.



For more on CTF 76, visit: facebook.com/AmphibForceC7F/ and twitter.com/amphib7flt.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 02:31 Story ID: 223145 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 76 Staff Integrate with CTFs, Marines during FST-J preps, by PO3 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.