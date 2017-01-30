Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 19:11 Photo ID: 3154241 VIRIN: 170130-M-HN839-306 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 16.32 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, F-35B Lightning II [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.