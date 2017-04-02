VR-57 Change of Command Ceremony

170204-N-VR594-131

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (03 Feb. 2017) Cmdr. Jason M. Wood, the outgoing commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, the "Conquistadors", pins Cmdr. Matthew H. Morton as the incoming CO of VR-57. VR-57, a Navy Reserve Force squadron, contains active duty and reserve units that aid in air logistics to U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released)

