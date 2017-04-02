(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VR-57 Change of Command Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Seaman Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170204-N-VR594-131
    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (03 Feb. 2017) Cmdr. Jason M. Wood, the outgoing commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, the "Conquistadors", pins Cmdr. Matthew H. Morton as the incoming CO of VR-57. VR-57, a Navy Reserve Force squadron, contains active duty and reserve units that aid in air logistics to U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3154029
    VIRIN: 170204-N-VR594-131
    Resolution: 2402x3603
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VR-57 Change of Command Ceremony, by SN Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    reserve
    commanding officer
    squadron
    Naval Air Station North Island
    speech
    change of command
    "VR-57
    NASNI
    outgoing
    Conquistadors
    air logistics
    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57

