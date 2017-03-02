(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation KID familiarizes youth with deployments [Image 1 of 4]

    Operation KID familiarizes youth with deployments

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stacy Moless 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A group of children take turns wearing the bite suit with help from the 49th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog team with during Operation Kids Investigating Deployment at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 3, 2017. Operation KID is an annual event allowing children of military members to acquire a better understanding of what their parent goes through prior to a deployment. Military children were given a walk around the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources compound to see a mock deployment site, a mission brief, painted their faces, tried on Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear, and learn about different equipment including the opportunity to see a robot demonstration from Holloman’s EOD unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stacy Jonsgaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 17:05
    Photo ID: 3154027
    VIRIN: 170203-F-JH117-005
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 12.25 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation KID familiarizes youth with deployments [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Stacy Moless, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Holloman
    USAF
    Deployment

