Operation KID familiarizes youth with deployments

A group of children take turns wearing the bite suit with help from the 49th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog team with during Operation Kids Investigating Deployment at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 3, 2017. Operation KID is an annual event allowing children of military members to acquire a better understanding of what their parent goes through prior to a deployment. Military children were given a walk around the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources compound to see a mock deployment site, a mission brief, painted their faces, tried on Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear, and learn about different equipment including the opportunity to see a robot demonstration from Holloman’s EOD unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stacy Jonsgaard)

