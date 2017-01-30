Personnel offload a shipping container, with a GPS Block IIIA Satellite Pathfinder inside, from a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by the 3d Airlift Squadron, Jan. 31, 2017, at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. The GPS III Satellite Pathfinder was sent to Florida in December to validate the required transportation procedures needed to get a satellite to the launch facility. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 13:41 Photo ID: 3153483 VIRIN: 170130-F-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 34.73 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crown Royals deliver unique payload [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.